The Open: Rory McIlroy feeling the pressure at Royal Portrush after intense opening round

Rory McIlroy's bid to lead the way at The Open in front of his home fans at Royal Portrush collapsed in the space of four holes on the back nine as England's Matt Fitzpatrick joined China's Haotong Li among others at four under par 67 to share the first-round lead in Northern Ireland.

Five players from five countries tied for the lead in the biggest logjam in the championship since 1938. Scores were bunched together up and down the leader board as dealing with the elements became part of the challenge at Royal Portrush. Golfers battled wind gusts and, for those playing in the middle of the day, rain that was bothersome at times.

McIlroy recovered from a bogey at the first – a three-shot improvement on six years ago when he went out of bounds – to have the crowd buzzing in anticipation.

At three under through 10, having hit just two fairways, raised the prospect of a memorable first day.

But over the course of the next four holes that waywardness off the tee took its toll with three bogeys, including one at the course's easiest hole, the par-five 11th, and only a 12-foot par save at the 15th prevented further damage.

There was a much-needed birdie at the penultimate hole, having again gone left off the tee. His 44-footer for a 69 grazed the cup at the 18th, McIlroy just three off the pace.

“I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don't want to let them down so there's that little bit of added pressure,” McIlroy said.

“I felt like I dealt with it really well today. I certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago.

“I was just happy to get off to a good start and get myself into the tournament.

“I'm surprised four under is leading. I thought someone might have gone out there and shot six or seven (under) today.

“Only three back with 54 holes to go, I'm really happy with where I am.”

There are 10 golfers at 2-under 69, including Danish twin brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, Lee Westwood of England, 2023 Open champ Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and England's Justin Rose.

Phil Mickelson, the tournament's 2013 champion, stood at 2 under at the round's midway mark before finishing with a 1-under 70. He provided an early thrill by holing a shot from the bunker for a par on the third hole.

“I didn't make a ton of long ones, but I made a lot of short ones and a lot of good up-and-downs and lag putting,” Mickelson said. “You find that going back on past experience, you don't have to press it. You don't have to force it.”

Fitzpatrick pulled even with the leaders with a chip-in on the par-3 16th hole. His attempt from well below the hole hit the pin and dropped in.

“A bit of luck obviously. Sometimes you need that,” he said. “Obviously, it just came out a little bit harder than I anticipated and on the perfect line.”

