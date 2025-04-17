Athletic Bilbao's Maroan Sannadi in action against Rangers at Ibrox. Reuters
Athletic Bilbao's Maroan Sannadi in action against Rangers at Ibrox. Reuters

Sport

Athletic Club pin hopes on Moroccan novice Maroan Sannadi for Europa League tie with Rangers

Striker making his name at San Mames follows in a long line of Basque target men

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

April 17, 2025