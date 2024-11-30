Will Homer of Great Britain scores against Uruguay. Victor Besa / The National
Will Homer of Great Britain scores against Uruguay. Victor Besa / The National

Sport

Emirates Dubai Sevens: Team GB cautiously optimistic after reaching last eight

Combined English, Welsh and Scottish side show signs of improvement

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 30, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today