Algorithms and enthusiasm: meet the volunteers for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

They're between 18 and 81 years old, speak several languages and have been chosen in part by an algorithm: the volunteers for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/18/offbeat-paris-summer-olympic-games/" target="_blank">2024 Paris Summer Games</a> are an enthusiastic crowd who want to show the best of France. "It's an absolutely exceptional opportunity," said Carole Dedecker, 54, as she mingled at a recent event organised by the City of Paris in Vincennes Parc to motivate volunteers before the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/19/france-missing-out-on-olympic-games-boon-as-parisians-decamp/" target="_blank"> Games start this week.</a> "We want to show that Parisians aren't grumpy like some say. They can be smiling and open people," said her friend, Carole Bouillet, 58. More than 50,000 volunteers will be sent throughout France during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/23/adnan-khankan-refugee-hoping-to-break-stereotypes-at-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Olympic and Paralympic Games </a>set to take place between July 26 and September 8. Many were posted before the start date to host journalists and visitors arriving at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/07/10/olympics-permission-for-flying-taxis-heliport-on-seine-sparks-legal-action-by-paris/" target="_blank">Paris Charles de Gaulle</a> airport. Their enthusiasm was welcomed by the UK ambassador to France, Menna Rawlings, on X. "Volunteers are leaping into action, just as they did for London 2012," wrote Ms Rawlings. The comparison with the London Olympics is a recurring topic. "I have found that the excitement in France has been slower to catch on the broader population than in the UK. But we're finally getting there," said Ms Dedecker, who was in London in 2012. A sales manager, she will be volunteering during her holidays and will be at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/paris-mayor-pledges-huge-new-park-in-re-election-bid-1.1037469" target="_blank"> Invalides site in Paris </a>where archery, marathon and cycling competitions will take place. "My friends asked me why are you doing this? You're not paid. Aren't you afraid of terror attacks or the crowd?" added Ms Dedecker. "I answered no. Paris is a big city that can be dangerous every day. And when I explained the whole process to them, they became envious and wanted to be volunteers too." In Vincennes, shy volunteers socialised with each other as they tried to break the ice with those they might be working with over the next weeks. "It's a bit like summer camp, no one knows anyone," said Loris Tourpe, 18, who has studied Chinese for nine years and also speaks English. "I wish there were more young people." He was uncertain whether the younger crowd had decided to not come to the festivities involving free food and petanque, or whether their numbers were low overall. "Young people say these kinds of events are too cringe," said 32-year old school teacher Daphne Barbet with a laugh. Figures shared by the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/23/from-dubai-swimming-pool-to-paris-olympics-ahmed-durrani-aims-to-make-pakistan-proud/" target="_blank"> City of Paris </a>show that 21 per cent of volunteers are over 60 years old and 33 per cent between 18 and 26 years old. In total, 45,000 volunteers will be posted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/22/paris-olympics-2024-opening-ceremony/" target="_blank">inside competition sites,</a> 5,300 will be welcoming crowds in public spaces across Paris and a smaller number will be in other French cities. Gender balance has been broadly respected and more than 100 nationalities are represented among volunteers in Paris, including 6 cent of foreign residents. "I missed the opportunity to volunteer at the 2016 Rio Games so I thought there was no way I'd not take part in the Paris Games," said Brazilian citizen Livia Ribero, who has lived for 10 years in the French capital. In the run-up to the Games, the biggest obstacle for volunteers, who are not paid, has been finding accommodation in Paris at their own costs. Media reports have highlighted the heartbreak of those who were forced to abandon the process. "The maximum we could do was to connect people who are looking for a place and those who are ready to host them," said Julien Combret, manager of the Paris volunteers programme, which is separate from the one run by the Olympic Games' committee. "We try to make up for this in other ways by covering transport costs," Mr Combret told <i>The National</i>. Volunteers also all receive at least one ticket to a sporting competition. About 300,000 people applied to become volunteers. Applicants were first sorted by an algorithm that examined their motivations and positioned them on sites that matched with their profile. There were chances that those who said they love managing people would be assigned a role of team leader before a human would manually verify each profile, said Mr Combret. Because the process was so long – applications closed in May 2023 – and many people quit in the meantime, the city of Paris was able to accommodate all of those who stuck with the process until the end. "It's good because everyone is highly motivated. People volunteer for all kinds of reasons, such as a passion for sports and the city of Paris, or simply because they feel isolated and want to meet new people" said Mr Combret. "People's backgrounds are very varied. Some are unemployed, some are financially at ease. We really like this social mix." Many of the younger volunteers said they felt slightly intimidated but proud to push their limits. "I'm putting myself in a situation I've never been in before to prove to myself what I can do and I hope to build upon that as I grow older," said Anna Lofts, 21, from the UK. Others had more short-term goals. "I just want to make the best use of my time," said Loris. "I'll be able to write something along the lines of 'large-scale event organisation' on my CV. So that's the reason I'm here. But of course, it's nice to also meet people."