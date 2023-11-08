Anderson Talisca proud to be part of Al Nassr's rise to 'one of largest clubs in world'

Anderson Talisca has spoken of his pride at contributing to Al Nassr’s transformation into what he considers “one of the largest clubs in the world” after firing a hat-trick to almost seal their place in the Asian Champions League knockout stages.

The Brazilian, top scorer for the team last season, proved the match-winner in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence on Tuesday night, when he struck three times to give Nassr a 3-2 win at Al Duhail in Qatar. Ronaldo, himself in superb form this season, was rested for the tie.

The victory maintained Nassr’s 100 per cent record in this season’s Champions League, and means they require only one point from their remaining two matches to progress to the last 16 with two rounds to spare.

Luis Castro’s men, currently second in the Saudi Pro League, sit top of Group E with 12 points from four games. They take on Iran’s Persepolis at home on November 27.

Speaking after being named man of the match on Tuesday, Talisca played down his contribution, saying: “If I score, I give the goal to all my teammates because I know, if it weren’t for the group’s efforts, I wouldn’t be able to score at all.

“I don’t keep track of hat-tricks or how many goals I get because attaining certain numbers is the result of the combined efforts of everyone on the team.”

Nevertheless, Talisca’s treble lifted him to eight goals in four Champions League matches this campaign – he scored twice as Nassr came through a play-off against Dubai’s Shabab Al Ahli in August to reach the group stage – as the Riyadh club eye success on multiple fronts.

Just like Saudi Arabian football in general, Nassr have been buoyed by significant investment, and thus high-profile player recruitment, in the past year.

Ronaldo joined last December as Nassr finished runner-up in the Saudi top-flight, and has scored 21 goals in 22 matches this season. This summer, the Portuguese star was joined at the club by the likes of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte and Alex Telles.

Talisca, who signed for Nassr in 2021, referenced on Tuesday the club’s progress.

“I have a wonderful relationship with both Al Nassr and its fans,” he said. "They are well aware of the fact. I was a club member during a period of transformation in Al Nassr.

“I am really proud of the fact I was part of the club’s growth to the point where it is now considered one of the largest in the world.”

On Ronaldo’s impact, Talisca added: “Having Ronaldo on our team was a massive boost for the mentality of our players and to football in Saudi Arabia, and Al Nassr in particular.”