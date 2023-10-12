Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon returns for fifth race and aims for record runner numbers

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon will return for a fifth time on December 16 and is expected to welcome a record 23,000 participants, including some of the world's elite runners, organisers have announced.

The race will start in front of Adnoc's headquarters on Corniche Road and will take in several of the capital's most famous landmarks, including Al Bateen Palace, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre. The race will finish at the Adnoc Campus, near Baynunah Public Park, where a race village will be set up for participants and spectators.

The 2023 marathon offers a prize pool of $303,000 for professional competitors as the race aims to cement its status as one of the Middle East’s premier marathon events. Ethiopia's Eunice Chumba and Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat won the women's and men's races respectively in 2022.

Organisers have also announced that the Race Series Edition will return for 2023, enabling participants to compete in shorter distances in the lead-up to the main event.

READ MORE Eunice Chumba wins Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in her fourth attempt

The three-part Race Series, introduced to aid runners in their preparation, caters to individuals of all experience levels. The first of this year’s pre-race events took place at Yas Mall on September 2, covering distances of 1km, 2.5km, and 5km. The second Race Series event was held on October 7 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, with distances of 1km, 2.5km, 5km, and 10km. The third race will take place at Al Hudayriyat Island on November 4, featuring distances ranging from 1km to a 21k Half-Marathon.

Additionally, the new Al Dhannah Community Run, an Adnoc Special Edition Race, will be held in Al Dhannah city’s Central Park on October 15 with distances ranging from 1km, 2.5km, 5km, and 10km.

“Organising an exceptional event for the fifth time comes as a continuation of the successes and remarkable turnout achieved by previous editions of the Marathon, which has become one of the most prominent international events, thanks to the combined efforts of everyone," said Suhail Al Arifi, executive director of the events sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“We, with our partners at Adnoc, decided to organise three promotional community races for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. During the first race held in Yas Mall this September, we were able to attract a large number of participants from various segments of society amid an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and excitement.”

Al Arifi added: “Today, we are witnessing a growing level of enthusiasm as the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 draws nearer. We cordially invite runners, fitness enthusiasts, and all members of society to join us in this exceptional sports festival that promotes the values of inclusivity, friendship, and ethical conduct."