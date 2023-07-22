Brian Harman in elite company as he leads the way at Open Championship

American Brian Harman seized control of the Open Championship with a sublime second round and then watched the chasing pack huff and puff to little effect in breezy conditions at Royal Liverpool on Friday.

Harman landed a barrage of birdies on his front nine and then eagled the 18th to post a six-under 65 that left him five shots clear on 10 under.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, one of three overnight leaders after first round 66s, had raucous support but struggled to make inroads, signing for a 71 to sit on five under.

Austria's Sepp Straka emerged as a weekend contender for the Claret Jug with six birdies in a sizzling back nine for a second-round 67 to move four under.

Australian Min Woo Lee (68), compatriot Jason Day (67) and India's Shubhankar Sharma (71) were in a group on three under.

Harman found himself in elite company through two rounds at Royal Liverpool, tying the 36-hole record also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Not since Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 Masters has a player led a major by five shots through 36 holes. The last player to lead the British Open by five at the halfway point was Louis Oosthuizen at St. Andrews in 2010. Both went on to win handily.

"Made two really nice pars on 16 and 17," Harman said. "I think that's just as important, to where I felt kind of freed up on 18, and I made probably my two best swings of the day and got up there to 12, 15 feet for eagle."

Harman is searching for his first major victory. He tied for sixth at The Open last year at St Andrews and tied for second at the 2017 US Open. He said the key this time around will be not to get caught up in the moment.

"It's just golf," Harman said. "I've probably - I think when I held the 54-hole lead at the US Open, I just probably thought about it too much. Just didn't focus on getting sleep and eating right. So that would be my focus this weekend."

Americans Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa were among former champions to miss the cut.

Defending champion Cameron Smith was in danger of joining them but the Australian played a superb six iron to he final green and holed an eagle that sent him through to the weekend action.