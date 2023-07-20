Tommy Fleetwood and amateur Christo Lamprecht set early pace at The Open

Tommy Fleetwood and debutant Christo Lamprecht are the early pace-setters after on Day 1 of The Open at Royal Liverpool on Friday.

South African amateur Lamprecht looked as cool as a cucumber around the sunny links course with seven birdies and only a couple of dropped shots in a five-under round of 66.

Backed by a partisan home crowd, Fleetwood then matched Lamprecht's feat to become joint clubhouse leader – raising hopes of a first English winner since Nick Faldo lifted the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 1992.

Former champion Stewart Cink, who denied 59-year-old Tom Watson a fairy-tale victory at Turnberry in 2009, rolled back the years himself with a flawless 68 matched by US Open champion Wyndham Clark, with Jordan Spieth and club member Matthew Jordan going round in 69.

Aided by playing alongside mentor Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 winner, 6ft 8in tall Lamprecht carded the lowest round by an amateur in any major since England’s Tom Lewis shot 65 at Royal St George’s in 2011.

“I’d probably say the first tee shot was the only bit of nerves I had all day,” the 22-year-old said.

“I just kind of walked off the first tee box after hitting my snap hook drive, and my caddie just told me, ‘listen, you’re playing The Open as an amateur, no need to stress’. We kind of had fun from there.

An opening 66 for amateur Christo Lamprecht, including a chip-in at 14 🤩



He currently leads by two. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Lx1KQECOOi — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 20, 2023

“It’s pretty surreal to be leading. [But] I think I earned my spot to be here. I think the way I played today I earned to be on the top of the leaderboard, as of now.

“It’s not a cocky thing to say. I just personally think I believe in myself, and I guess stepping on to the first tee box if you’re a professional or a competitor, you should be believing that you should be the best standing there.”

Fleetwood picked up four birdies on the back nine to join the towering Lamprecht on five under par. Roared on by the galleries at a course 30 miles from where he was born, the 32-year-old Fleetwood made the perfect start to his bid for a first major crown.

“It really was a great day,” Fleetwood said. “It’s always very nerve-racking playing in front of your home crowd in such a big event, but I got off to a decent start.

“I was actually happy to have to get up and down on the first, holing a putt really settled me down and to get that going on the back nine was really, really cool. To get that support all day was amazing.

“If you’re not going to enjoy this atmosphere and these experiences then what’s the point? Make sure you have the time of your life out there.

“Being this close to home is the coolest thing and I’m so grateful to everyone that cheers me on.”

American Stewart Cink, Open champion in 2009, rolled back the years with a flawless 68 to finish at three under, level with compatriot Wyndham Clark who won last month's US Open.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay hit 70s, adding a strong American presence to the leaderboard.

It was a mixed day for defending champion Cameron Smith whose 72 was sprinkled with five bogeys and four birdies.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy, favourite to win his fifth major at the course where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014, was among the late starters.