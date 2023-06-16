Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault after NBA Finals game at Miami Heat

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after the NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets earlier this month.

The woman's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed.

McGregor’s lawyer said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. “Mr McGregor will not be intimidated,” said Barbara Llanes.

In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor's representatives, Mitchell detailed her client's allegations and said the client would discuss "reasonable settlement offers" before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," read a statement from the Heat. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

The NBA released a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information. The City of Miami Police said an investigation had been opened.

UFC issued a statement saying it was aware of the allegations against McGregor, adding that it "will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

McGregor's appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals made headlines after the Irish former champion hit the Miami Heat's mascot during half-time, in an apparent stunt for a pain relief spray he was promoting.

It was reported that the unnamed person acting as the mascot was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident.

McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.