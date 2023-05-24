Alberto Dainese edges thrilling sprint finish to win Stage 17 of Giro d'Italia

Alberto Dainese won a thrilling sprint finish to win Stage 17 of Giro d'Italia on Wednesday as UAE Team Emirates rider Joao Almeida maintained his second place in the overall standings.

Team DSM rider Dainese held off Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in a mass sprint to prevail by a few centimetres, with Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) taking third place.

READ MORE Joao Almeida earns UAE Team Emirates second successive stage victory at Giro d'Italia

Briton Mark Cavendish, who announced on Monday that he will end his 17-year career as a professional cyclist at the conclusion of the season, also appeared to be in contention for the stage win, but faded in the final kilometre.

“This is insane,” said Dainese. “The first sprint didn't go as planned. We did a good job but we never really had a good result to show how good we did the final. Today we did an insane final.

“Marius [Mayrhofer] did a super job, and Niklas [Markl] also to finish it off. When it started I was a bit overtaken by the guys on the left, so I had to squeeze and try to catch Matthews.

“In the last metres, I was really digging so deep. I was really on the limit and I saw Johnny coming. I couldn't throw my bike because I was really on the limit but it's nice to get a few centimetres in front and get the win.

😱🍿 What a sprint!

Watch the last kilometre of stage 1️⃣7️⃣ of the Giro d'Italia! 🔻

.

😱🍿 Che volata!

Guarda l’ultimo km della tappa 1️⃣7️⃣ del Giro d’Italia! 🔻@Expo2030Roma #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/Uk7o9UWoN5 — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 24, 2023

"In the last five days, I was quite sick with stomach issues and also my breathing was not good. Today was the first day I was feeling OK, like 80 per cent, and to win after such a struggle in the last five days is insane. I'm super happy and I cannot thank the team enough to keep me in the race and keep me motivated for this.”

Ineos Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas continues to lead the overall standings, 18 seconds ahead of Almeida with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in third place.

“It was a crazy bunch finish. Luckily it didn't rain that much today,” said Thomas, who turns 37 on Thursday.

“We are all safe and ready for the next three stages. Wearing the Maglia Rosa on my birthday will be definitely nice, I hope I can keep it until Rome.”

Thursday's stage 18 takes place on a mountainous 161-km route from Oderzo to Val Di Zoldo, with two category one ascents.