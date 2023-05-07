UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling retains title over Henry Cejudo to set up Sean O'Malley bout

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title on Sunday with a split-decision win against former belt-holder Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

The American, whose last appearance took place in Abu Dhabi last October, made the third successful defence of this crown in the headline bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, taking the contest 47-48, 48-47, 48-47.

Cejudo, a former two-division champion, was returning to the octagon for the first time in more than three years.

In prevailing, Sterling set a new UFC record for most bantamweight victories, at 14, while it stretched his win streak to nine. His professional record now stands at 23-3.

Cejudo, meanwhile, tasted defeat for the first time in seven bouts, with his pro CV now reading 16-3.

Immediately after the win, bantamweight No 2 contender Sean O’Malley was called into the octagon, with him and Sterling exchanging angry words ahead of an expected clash later this year.

“September. Signed, delivered and sealed,” Sterling said as the two had to be separated.

Cejudo, though, left his future uncertain. The former flyweight and bantamweight champion, 36, had wanted two fights at 135 lbs - Sterling, O'Malley - before moving up to featherweight to attempt to become the first athlete in the UFC to win belts in three divisions.

However, conceding he would now have to discuss his options with his family and team, Cejudo said: "It sucks, man. I hate losing. It's been three years. I don't know where that puts me.

"This may be the last of me in the octagon."