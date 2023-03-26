Rahmanullah Gurbaz starts party as Afghanistan claim first T20I series win over Pakistan

A tour that began with an overriding concern about crowd unrest has quickly turned into a celebration after Afghanistan sealed a first series win over Pakistan in Sharjah.

These two sides have been involved in fractious encounters in the recent past, with matches between them in England, Dubai and Sharjah drawing clashes among fans.

The T20 international series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been overseen by a heavy security presence.

But the atmosphere has been little more than joyful among the mainly Afghan following, which is understandable given the way their side have played.

For the second time in three days, the Afghans dominated proceedings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played his part in three dismissals with the wicketkeeping gloves, then played the pivotal innings in the run chase as the nominal hosts closed out a seven-wicket win.

It means Afghanistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with just Monday’s final match left to play.

In the opening game of this series on Friday night, Pakistan had failed to recover after making a horror start to their innings with the bat.

Two nights later, the beginning was even worse. By the end of the first over they had yet to register a run, but were already two wickets down, with left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi accounting for Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique in successive balls.

As is his style, Mohammed Haris paid little heed to the turmoil, taking 15 off a second over which cost bowler Azmatullah Omarzai 18 in all.

That was all Haris could manage, though, as he was caught behind off Naveen-ul-Haq in the following over.

At 63 for five after 10 overs, Pakistan might have crumbled to a similar score as in the opener, when they limped to 92 for nine from their 20 overs.

Imad Wasim, though, guided them to at least a respectable – if not ultimately challenging – total.

The left-handed all-rounder had been in princely touch in the Pakistan Super League, which preceded this series in Sharjah.

He had not lost it judging by the first ball he faced, which he drove straight down the ground for four in classical fashion.

While all around him struggled, Wasim enjoyed a productive stay. His unbeaten 64 from 57 balls helped Pakistan to post 130 for six from their quota.

Most batters have struggled to get to grips with the wicket in this short series so far — but not so Gurbaz.

The Afghan opener launched a six off Naseem Shah on to the pavilion roof in the first over of the chase.

It stands to reason he was up to speed with the conditions quickly, given he has played plenty of UAE domestic matches at the country’s oldest cricket venue.

The going was not entirely easy, though. Gurbaz made 44, but it took him 49 deliveries to do so, and his frustration told when his demise was brought about by a mix-up while running between the wickets.

Although he and Ibrahim Zadran laid a solid platform, the Afghans still required a rapid push in the final overs to get over the line.

They required 22 from the final two overs, at which point Mohammed Nabi launched a short ball from Naseem into the road adjacent to the stadium.

When Najibullah Zadran then bookended the over with a similar blow straight back down the ground, victory was as good as sealed for the Afghans.