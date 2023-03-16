Max Verstappen's arrival for Saudi Arabian GP delayed due to stomach bug

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival for this weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix because of a stomach bug.

The Red Bull driver, who dominated the season-opening race in Bahrain two weeks ago, revealed he has been struggling with the illness this week.

But Verstappen still expects to be fit for Friday's practice in Jeddah. “Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” the 25-year-old Dutchman wrote on Twitter.

“Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday.”

Verstappen's Red Bull team tweeted: “Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max.”

The Dutchman, who is looking to make it a hat-trick of titles by lifting the crown again this season, sealed a comprehensive victory in Bahrain.

He led home led home a Red Bull one-two finish at the first race, with teammate Sergio Perez second and Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin.

While Verstappen may start as clear favourite in Saudi Arabia, all eyes will be on Alonso after his surprising podium finish.

The 41-year-old Spaniard has played down high expectations of a repeat in his sleek new Aston Martin but he knows that the high-speed Jeddah Street Circuit offers a very different challenge to man and machine.

“I think that we found, in Bahrain, that we were strong in things that maybe we won't have in Jeddah, or in Melbourne,” he said.

Verstappen wins Bahrain GP

“So, if we are strong again, in these two races, I think we are going to have a very good year.

“I am curious about these races – very different circuits, with high-speed corners and very low degradation. It's going to be very different.”

Ferrari, under new management and enthused by fresh hope, will also want to make a statement at a circuit where they finished second and third last season, but will start on the back foot with Charles Leclerc taking a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new electronic control unit.

After a disappointing, if not desultory, display at the season-opener, Mercedes, similarly, require a much-improved showing to lift morale.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled for pace in Bahrain and are likely to suffer a similar fate on Sunday.