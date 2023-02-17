Richard Mullen scoops President’s Cup double in Abu Dhabi

Richard Mullen scooped the President’s Cup for both Purebred Arabians and thoroughbreds for the second time in three years.

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

Winner: RB Sarab, Allaia Tiar (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Mamsha Alkhair – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Mutaqadim, Ray Dawson, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Almotajalliah, Ray Dawson, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Fadwaan, Antonio Fresu, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 7pm: The President’s Cup – Group 1 (PA) Dh2,500,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Mujeeb, Richard Mullen, Salem Al Ketbi 7.30pm: The President’s Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Western Writer, Richard Mullen, Bhupat Seemar

The longest serving jockey in the UAE steered Mujeeb to victory in the Dh2.5million Group 1 for the Arabians for Salem Al Ketbi and completed the double half an hour later with victory atop Bhupat Seemar’s Western Writer at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After going down by a neck in the prep race to Jean de Roualle’s Somoud, who was bidding for a hat-trick of the prestigious prize, Mullen and Mujeeb hit top gear on the home stretch to win by a length and-a-half.

“He is a nice horse and has been running well without enjoying much luck. Thankfully everything fell into place tonight and that is a great result for the whole team,” Mullen said.

The Englishman replicated his 2021 President’s Cup double by taking the Listed thoroughbred equivalent atop Western Writer in a thriller over the 1,400-metre distance.

Western Writer prevailed over Ahmed Al Shemaili’s Sytis, under Jean Van Overmeire, and last year’s winner Haqeeqy, trained by John Hyde and ridden by Dane O’Neill, by a neck and short head respectively.

“That is actually my first winner for Bhupat but we go back a long way. This horse will improve over further, probably mile ideal for the now,” Mullen added.

Ray Dawson and the Omani trainer Ibrahim Al Hadhrami combined to score a double on the night.

They were successful Mutaqadim in the second race before landing the Emirates Fillies Classic with Almotajalliah, winning by a neck from Majed Al Jahouri’s Fadiah Al Wathba, under Bernardo Pinheiro.

The Emirates Colts Classic was won stylishly by Fadwaan, now unbeaten after three starts, partnered on each occasion by Antonio Fresu in the silks of Al Rahmani Racing for Ahmed Al Mehairbi.

“He is a nice, young horse who has won on both turf and dirt, over 1,400m and twice at 1,600m. Hopefully he is improving with racing experience and is a nice prospect for connections,” Fresu said.