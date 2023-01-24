Adnoc Pro League review: Shabab Al Ahli regain top spot as Sharjah are held by Al Nasr

Shabab Al Ahli returned to the top of the Adnoc Pro League thanks to a thumping win over Ajman as title rivals Sharjah were held at home by Al Nasr.

Kalba kicked off matchweek 13 by stunning Al Jazira 2-1 at home. Ahmed Al Naqbi scored either side of an Ali Mabkhout penalty shortly before the break to keep Farhad Majidi's side comfortable in mid-table.

Al Wasl moved up to fourth place thanks to a 3-0 win over Khor Fakkan at Zabeel Stadium. Gabriel de Souza's goal just past the hour-mark added to Soufiane Bouftini's first-half brace.

Sharjah had to come from a goal and a man down to earn a 1-1 draw against Nasr. Adel Al Hosani was shown a red card on 17 minutes and the home side trailed 12 minutes later due to a Darwish Mohammed goal.

Caio Lucas was brought down in the Nasr penalty area by Bosnian midfielder Samir Memisevic 12 minutes from time and the Brazilian dusted himself off to dispatch from the spot.

That result dropped Sharjah down to second place in the table, a point behind Shabab Al Ahli, who outclassed 10-man Ajman 3-1 at the Rashid Stadium in the early game on Monday.

Ajman took the lead through Ben Alarbi in the 38th minute despite defender Mohamed Ismail Sayed being shown a red card in the opening minute of the game.

Federico Cartebia scored from the spot to level the score in the 58th minute before an own goal from Abdulrahman Rakan put the home side in front five minutes later.e Guilherme da Silva put the game to bed with the third goal on 74 minutes.

The result took Shabab Al Ahli’s tally to 28 points, one above Sharjah with Al Wahda moving up to third on 25 after an injury-time winner from Joao Pedro against Baniyas in the late game.

In the two early games, Al Ain edged out Al Bataeh 3-2 and Al Dhafra defeated Dibba 2-1 in the clash between the two basement teams.

Player of the round: Joao Pedro (Al Wahda)

With the game going into added time the Brazilian forward produced a clinical finish for his side to register a 1-0 win over Baniyas.

Manager of the round: Farhad Majedi (Kalba)

The Iranian masterminded his team’s sixth win against one of the league's best to see Kalba remain eighth on 20 points.

Goal of the round: Ahmed Al Naqbi (Kalba)

After firing the opening goal Kalba’s Emirati forward towered above the Jazira defence for a brilliant winner two minutes from time.