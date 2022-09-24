Road to Qatar: how Canada reached World Cup 2022

Canada will play in only their second World Cup finals after securing top spot in the Concacaf qualifying group.

John Herdman's side first had to negotiate their way through an opening round group stage, which they did with ease, before starting the eight-team second stage.

And Canada finished top of the pile, ahead of second placed Mexico on goal difference to seal their place in Qatar – ending a 36 year wait to once again appear in the finals.

After failing to clinch a finals spot by losing at Costa Rica, the Canadians made no mistake by beating Jamaica in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 30,000 at BMO Field in Toronto.

“I'm just so pleased we didn't win in Costa Rica,” said manager Herdman after the match. “This is how it was meant to be, I know why the football gods wouldn't let us score, it was for tonight. We just qualified for the World Cup, this is a legit football country."

Canada will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Mexico, where they lost all three games and failed to score a goal.

“I think this country never believed in us because we've given them nothing to believe in,” added Herdman. “They believe now. This is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite because we can be a powerhouse.”

In Qatar, Canada were drawn in Group Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

Canada's fixtures in Qatar

November 23 Belgium v Canada – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, (11pm)

November 27 Croatia v Canada – Khalifa International Stadium (8pm)

December 1 Canada v Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium (7pm)

Canada manager John Herdman saw his team finish top of their World Cup qualifying group. EPA

Qualifying results

First round

March 25, 2021 Canada 5 (Larin 19', 27', 69', Laryea 53', Corbeanu 81' Bermuda 1 (Crichlow)

March 29, 2021 Cayman Islands 0 Canada 11 (Sturing 6', Larin 13', Wotherspoon 25', Davies pen 27', 73', Kaye 32', 63', Johnston 44', Cavallini 68', 74', 76')

June 5, 2021 Aruba 0 Canada 7 (Cavallini 17', 45+2', Hoilett pen 20', Brault-Guillard 49', Davies 78', Larin 87', David 89')

June 8, 2021 Canada 4 (Davies 37', David 59', 73', pen 77') Surinam 0

Second round

September 2, 2021 Canada 1 (Larin pen 68') Honduras 1 (A. Lopez pen 40')

September 5, 2021 United States 1 (Aaronson 55') Canada 1 (Larin 62')

September 8, 2021 Canada 3 (Hutchinson 6', David 11', Buchanan 59') El Salvador 0

October 7, 2021 Mexico 1 (Sanchez 21') Canada 1 (Osorio 42')

October 10, 2021 Jamaica 0 Canada 0

October 13, 2021 Canada 4 (Murillo og 28', Davies 66', Buchanan 71', David 78') Panama 1 (Blackburn 5')

November 12, 2021 Canada 1 (David 57') Costa Rica 0

November 16, 2021 Canada 2 (Larin 45+2', 52') Mexico 1 (Herrera 90')

January 27, 2022 Honduras 0 Canada 2 Maldonado og 10', David 73')

January 30, 2022 Canada 2 (Larin 7', Adekugbe 90+5') United States 0

February 2, 2022 El Salvador 0 Canada 2 (Hutchinson 66', David 90+3')

March 24, 2022 Costa Rica 1 (Borges 45+1') Canada 0

March 27, 2022 Canada 4 (Larin 13', Buchanan 44', Hoilett 83', Mariappa og 88') Jamaica 0

March 30, 2022 Panama 1 (Torres 49') Canada 0