FC Zurich v Arsenal player ratings: Kryeziu 7, Krasniqi 4; Marquinhos 9, Nketiah 8

Brazilian teenager Marquinhos scored on his Arsenal debut as the Gunners started their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday.

READ MORE Football pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - in pictures

Nineteen-year-old Marquinhos, signed from Sao Paulo in June, finished first-time from a low Eddie Nketiah cross in the 16th minute to put Arsenal ahead in the city of St Gallen.

Zurich, who were Swiss champions last season for the first time since 2009, equalised just before half-time when Mirlind Kryeziu converted a penalty after a foul in the box by Nketiah.

However, Nketiah made up for that by scoring the winning goal just after the hour mark, heading in a cross from Marquinhos.

The game took place as news of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II came through, and the two sets of players held a minute's silence before the start of the second half.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made eight changes to his line-up following the 3-1 weekend defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale were among the players rested while American goalkeeper Matt Turner, signed in the close season from New England Revolution, also made his first appearance. Fabio Vieira made a first start since joining from Porto.

Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven in their next Group A match next Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

You can see the player ratings from Switzerland in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.