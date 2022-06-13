Zidane, Mourinho - who will replace Pochettino at PSG?

With Mauricio Pochettino's departure expected imminently, rumours as to who will replace the Argentine in the Paris Saint-Germain hot-seat continue to swirl.

Despite leading PSG to the French Ligue 1 title, winning by 15 points - the largest margin of a title-winning team in the top five leagues - it was PSG's failure in the Champions League - they were eliminated by eventual winners Real Madrid at the last-16 stage - that looks to have cost Pochettino his job.

READ MORE Mbappe celebrates new PSG deal with stunning hat-trick

Pochettino, 50, reportedly held talks with club officials over the weekend to discuss his future. He was contracted with the French side until the end of next season but it is understood an agreement has been reached for a parting of the ways.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to succeed Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman certainly carries the credentials PSG's Qatari owners covet, having guided Real to three successive Champions league triumphs from 2016 to 2018.

Above is a picture gallery of five potential replacements for Pochettino at PSG. To move on to the next image, simply swipe on your device or click on the arrows.