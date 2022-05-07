Miami Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc takes poll as Lewis Hamilton moves up to 6th

World championship leader Charles Leclerc claimed pole position and led Ferrari to a front-row lockout on Saturday when he topped the times in qualifying for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will start the race in sixth for Mercedes after struggling and being as low as 18th.

Leclerc 24, clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 28.796 seconds to outpace his teammate Carlos Sainz by two-tenths in front of a sell-out crowd at the Miami International Autodrome.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen was third after making a slight mistake on his final flying lap. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was fourth with Valtteri Bottas fifth for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton leapt to fifth while former First Lady Michelle Obama studied his progress from the Mercedes garage and ended the day at sixth.

Mercedes driver George Russell on track during second practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2022 in Miami, Florida. AFP

It was Leclerc's third pole this year and the 12th of his career. For Sainz it is the second time he had secured a front row start. It was Ferrari's first front row lockout since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.

“It is amazing to be here and the fans are crazy,” said a delighted Leclerc. “It is going to be a big challenge tomorrow, but we feel very motivated as there are so many Ferrari fans here. Hopefully we can come out on top!”

Verstappen, who in the championship and trails Leclerc by 27 points, swallowed his disappointment and said: “Overall, I am pretty pleased with qualifying as I only did four or five laps yesterday. But we have to start making these weekends less difficult.”

Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri qualified seventh ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren and Yuki Tsunoda in the second Alpha Tauri with Lance Stroll taking 10th for Aston Martin.