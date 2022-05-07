Al Wahda's Adnoc Pro League title hopes suffer major blow with defeat to Sharjah

Al Wahda’s hopes of keeping alive their fading Adnoc Pro League title campaign suffered a significant blow on Friday after a 2-1 defeat to Sharjah at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Adrien Silva gave Wahda the lead on 23 minutes but Sharjah’s Congolese forward Ben Malango levelled on 38 minutes and was on target again before half time. Malango's brace proved enough to secure the three points and keep Sharjah in the hunt for a top three finish and entry into next year's Asian Champions League.

Wahda, in second, third-placed Al Jazira, and Sharjah are only separated by goal difference with four games of the season remaining. Runaway leaders Al Ain can extend their advantage to 10 points with a win at 12th-placed Al Dhafra on Saturday.

Jazira moved level with Wahda and Sharjah with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ajman at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium.

UAE striker Ali Mabkhout found the net twice after Abdoulay Diaby had put Jazira in front on 17 minutes.

Mabkhout and Diaby exchanged with the latter dispatching a low finish past the keeper Ali Al Hosani.

The UAE international doubled his side's lead on 37 minute with a clinical finish when Abdulla Ramadan chipped a ball over Ajman's defence into the penalty area.

Makhbout grabbed his brace on 72 minutes when he met Mohammed Jamal's through pass with a smart finish into the back of the net.