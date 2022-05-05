UFC 274: Justin Gaethje on champion Charles Oliveira: 'once a coward always a coward'

Justin Gaethje has questioned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s mettle ahead of their clash at UFC 274 this weekend, saying “once a coward always a coward”.

The Brazilian, who rides a 10-fight win streak, makes the second defence of his title at the top of the bill at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday UAE time.

The contest marks the second time Gaethje has attempted to land the lightweight crown after the former interim belt-holder’s defeat to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi in October 2020. Nurmagomedov, who announced his shock retirement immediately following the encounter, triumphed via second-round submission.

Having since rebounded with victory in the 2021 fight of the year against Michael Chandler in November, Gaethje was asked during Wednesday’s media day to compare his past championship bid with the one upcoming, with the American claiming Nurmagomedov represented a completely different test to Oliveira.

Unlike the undefeated Dagestani, Oliveira had gone 10-8 in his opening 18 UFC bouts before building that stellar march towards capturing the title.

“They’re definitely not the same athlete,” Gaethje said. “And Charles certainly is not more dangerous than Khabib. His ability to take damage is not the same, proven through the times we’ve seen him fight.

"All my criticism of Charles is from a kid that we were talking about, that we all watched grow, and now we’re talking about a man with confidence. It’s a different person, but ultimately the same Charles is still there.

“The same Charles that fought Cub Swanson. The same Charles that fought Donald Cerrone. The same Charles that fought [Anthony] Pettis. Choices were made in that by him and the choice to quit was made - and I’m going to give him that choice on Saturday night, I guarantee that.”

On whether Oliveira’s win streak, which dates back almost four years and includes most recently the superb victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December, consigned the “quitter” narrative to the past, Gaethje said: “I think that’s true. However, once a coward always a coward.

"I’m not calling him a coward, but I’m saying ... you can’t just take that away. It’s there. Khabib never showed you that, and that’s why you can’t compare those two."

Of this weekend's bout, Gaethje said: “I create car crashes, and I am the object with the most force. Same mass. If he wants to play the game, I’m more than happy. He won’t. He will have to.

“This will be just like Tony Ferguson [whom Gaethje defeated by fifth-round TKO in May 2020]. He will try to get this to the ground, and he will be stuck fighting my fight. That’s the name of the game.”

Oliveira responded to Gaethje’s comments later on Wednesday, telling the media: “Listen, to each their own. People approach fights differently ... people talk, people don’t like to talk. If I liked to talk, I’d bring a parrot up here instead of myself.

"I let my fight do my talking for me. He can say whatever he wants. It does not bother me. I’m only worried about what I’m going do in the fight.”

Oliveira added: “Listen, [Gaethje] is a truck. He only moves forward; I only move forward. So there’s definitely going to be collisions, definitely going to be a clash. I’m not a jiu-jitsu fighter anymore. I’m a complete MMA fighter. I want everyone to know. It seems like guys are not getting the picture.”