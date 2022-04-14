Keizer urges Al Jazira to deliver in 'must win' Champions League game against Mumbai City

Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer has called on his players to rise to the challenge of the "must-win game" against Mumbai City FC as the Abu Dhabi club aim to get their Asian Champions League campaign up and running.

Jazira have lost both matches in Group B so far, going down 2-1 in their opener to Air Force Club before a 3-0 defeat to Al Shabab. Mumbai City, meanwhile, enter the match after claiming the first Champions League win in the club's history.

With four matches still to go in the double round-robin group stage, Jazira have time to turn around their fortunes, but Keizer has urged his team to start getting points on the board.

“We are just disappointed about the results, especially after losing against Al Shabab,” Keizer said ahead of Thursday's match at King Fahd International Stadium.

“It’s a must win game now against Mumbai City. They are a strong team and we know what we have to do to beat them. We will try hard to get that first win and hopefully better results will follow in the next few games.”

Jazira will be without the services of experienced centre-back Milos Kosanovic because of injury, and while admitting it is a setback, Keizer believes Jazira have the depth to cope.

“Yes, we miss Milos. He has been a big player for us. But I still think we have good defenders," he said. “We have some younger players in the squad and it’s good for them to play at this level of competition. Defending in a game is not just limited to defenders but lies with the whole team.

“We are facing a very good footballing side in Mumbai City. I’ve seen them play here as well as watched them in the domestic league. They are an attacking team and I will not underestimate them.”

Jazira would indeed be wise not to underestimate Mumbai City. After beginning their campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Shabab, the Indian Super League side bounced back to beat Air Force Club 2-1 and sit second in the group.

Following the historic achievement of winning their first ever Champions League match, Mumbai City manager Des Buckingham wants his team to stay focused against Jazira.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to, our third game in over eight days and it’s good that we’re getting some rest and recovery ahead of the match,” the Englishman said.

“The mood in the squad is good and we have the majority of the players available and we’re getting ready for the game as best we can.

“We have spent six months playing in the domestic league and several weeks in Abu Dhabi preparing for the tournament and we’re here trying to achieve what an Indian team has not achieved before in this competition.”

Over in Group C, Shabab Al Ahli take on leaders Al Gharafa of Qatar at the Prince Abdullah bin Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, and manager Mahdi Ali believes his team can use their experience to their advantage in pursuit of their first victory of the campaign. The Dubai side have drawn their opening two matches, while Al Gharafa enter the game with one win and a draw.

“It is important because you need a good result against the leading team,” the Emirati said. “They are a good team technically but we are more experienced in this type of competition. We have analysed their matches and hopefully we can take advantage of their weak points.”

Gharafa manager Andrea Stramaccioni has urged his players to continue their encouraging start, saying: “International competitions are different as compared to the leagues. The quality of opponents are higher so the team must be almost perfect and not make a single mistake.

“We have shown that we are a solid team waiting for the right moment to be dangerous. It will be a tough game [against Shabab Al Ahli]. Our opponent has the characteristics and individual quality to make it a difficult match.

“In my opinion, they are the best team in front in terms of quality and skills. For us to be successful, we must give a perfect performance."