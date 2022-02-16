Al Jazira's Ali Mabkhout breaks UAE goals record in win over Al Dhafra

Al Jazira striker Ali Mabkhout entered the record books on Tuesday to become the leading goalscorer in UAE league football.

The UAE international scored his 176th league goal from the penalty spot in Al Jazira's 3-0 win over Al Dhafra to surpass the long-time record of Al Wasl legend Fahd Khamis.

It was a fairy-tale moment for Mabkhout. The 31-year-old scored his first league goal in 2009 at the Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium and achieved the milestone at the same venue in Tuesday's rout.

Mabkhout already holds a host of domestic records, including most goals scored in a single UAE league season with 33 in 2016.

He won the Golden Shoe for the second time in his career with 25 goals last season, becoming the only Emirati to do so twice in the professional era.

His poacher's instinct is reflected in the fact that he netted 160 goals from inside the penalty area, compared to 15 from outside of the box.

Mabkhout has won three league championships at Jazira (2011, 2017, and 2021 ).

The win moved Al Jazira up to fifth in the Adnoc Pro League on 26 points, 10 behind leaders Al Ain with a game in hand.

It was Jazira's first assignment since competing in the recent Fifa Club World Cup and he capital club were ahead on 26 minutes when Al Dhafra centre-back Leonard Amesimeku turned a cross into his own goal.

Mabkhout got his chance to etch his name in the record books three minutes after the interval when he was hauled down inside the area. The Emirati stepped forward to successfully dispatch his spot kick to move past Khamis’ 175-goal mark.

Oumar Traore sealed Jazira’s victory when he met Abdulla Idrees's cross with a powerful header.