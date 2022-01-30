Egypt and Salah face Morocco in Afcon quarter-finals with history not on their side

If history is anything to go by, then Egypt will need to produce their best form to get past Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match in Cameroon later on Sunday.

Egypt and Morocco have played each other 13 times dating back to the 1970s, with Morocco winning 11 and just two going the Pharaohs’ way. But Egypt have a far superior Afcon record, having won the cup a record seven times compared to Morocco’s lone victory in 1976.

But that’s just history.

Egypt's form has vastly improved since they lost to Nigeria in their opening group match. That defeat was compounded by a lethargic display by captain and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Egypt recovered to claim maximum points from their remaining group matches against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, with narrow 1-0 wins. Good form, however, remained elusive.

But the Pharaohs impressed against a strong Ivory Coast side in Wednesday’s first knockout match, showing grit and cohesion in a clash that went into extra time with both sides failing to score at the end of 120 minutes.

The Egyptians won the penalty shootout 5-4 with Salah scoring the winning penalty after substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Abu Gabal saved the Ivorians’ third attempt from the spot.

A widely shared photo of Abu Gabal carrying a celebrating Salah riding on his back and punching the air in triumph encapsulated the mood of the resurgent Pharaohs.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after winning the penalty shootout against Ivory Coast. Reuters.

Egypt, however, have lost the invaluable services of Mohammed El Shennawy, one of Africa’s best goalkeepers, after he pulled a hamstring muscle late in the match against the Ivory Coast in which he dazzled with a series of fine saves to deny the west Africans.

Midfielder Hamdy Fathy is questionable for Sunday’s match because of injury, but the remainder of the squad is healthy.

“Historically, Morocco are the better team, but we have a good chance if we play like we did against Ivory Coast,” said football commentator Sabry Sirag. “Salah was better against them than he was in the group matches. If he recaptures his Liverpool form on Sunday, things will be very different.”