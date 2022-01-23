Alex Iwobi sent off as Nigeria knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia

Nigeria loses 1-0 while Burkina Faso secures 7-6 penalty shootout win against Gabon

Tunisia's Youssef Msakni celebrates after scoring the only goal in the Africa Cup of Nations match against Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday. AFP
Jan 23, 2022

Everton’s Alex Iwobi was sent off just seven minutes after coming on as Nigeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.

Iwobi was dismissed when his yellow card for a challenge on Youssef Msakni was upgraded to red after a VAR check in the 64th minute.

The three-time Afcon winners were already trailing to Msakni’s strike from distance two minutes after the restart, with the ball squirming through Maduka Okoye’s grasp.

There was no way back for them with Tunisia advancing to a quarter-final date with Burkina Faso.

Nigeria’s exit means British clubs will be able to welcome back some key players to domestic action.

Kemar Roofe and Joe Aribo can return to Rangers in time for the Old Firm derby with Celtic, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will head back to aid Leicester’s push for European football.

Burkina Faso booked their last-eight spot with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over 10-man Gabon. Their match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

