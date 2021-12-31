Charlie Appleby saddles Silk Romance for Godolphin in New Year's Day meet at Meydan

Godolphin will parade their first batch of runners at Meydan ahead of the Dubai World Cup Carnival on New Year’s Day.

The spotlight will be on a Royal Blues trio entered in the UAE 1000 Guineas Trial, the Charlie Appleby-trained Silk Romance and Saeed bin Suroor’s pair Beautiful Secret and Heart Of Summer.

Silk Romance has been campaigned in England and brings some decent form to the table.

The Sharmadal filly finished second behind another Godolphin horse, Tinderbox, on her racecourse debut at the all-weather Kempton Park. She won a novice at Newmarket in her next start and was then beaten by a neck in the Class-2 at Newbury in her last start.

Bin Suroor’s duo also hold decent form. Beautiful Secret won her third and last start at the all-weather Chelmsford City, and Heart Of Summer was third in her sole start in a Doncaster maiden.

The seven-race card also includes two races for the Purebred Arabians is the Listed Garhoud Sprint which has attracted a field of eight.

Doug Watson’s Tariq, mount of stable jockey Pat Dobbs, made a winning seasonal return over 1,200m at Jebel Ali in late November, his only run during the current campaign.

He won both the 1,000m Listed Jebel Ali Sprint and the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint over Saturday’s track and trip.

“He is in great form at home and this is the next step in his season which, we hope, will conclude on Dubai World Cup night,” Watson said of the five-year-old Oasis Dream gelding.

“He should run well because, as I said, he is in really good form in the mornings.”

Bhupat Seemar has enjoyed a fine run since taking over the licence at Zabeel Stables and saddles three, with stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea aboard Switzerland.

He has won over course and distance, as have both his stable companions, Lavaspin and Gladiator King, the mounts of Richard Mullen and Mickael Barzalona respectively.

“Switzerland won the Dubawi Stakes last season and has been training well, so we expect a big run and, hopefully, a good season with him,” Seemar said.

“It is his first run of the season but we know he can run well fresh. Gladiator King is also pleasing us in his work and making his return for the season. He too can run well fresh so, we hope, will be very competitive.

“Lavaspin needs to bounce back after a lesser performance on his return but he should, hopefully, give a good account of himself.”

Antonio Cintra Pereira relies on Upper Class who ran just twice at the 2021 Dubai World Cup Carnival, well beaten on both occasions.

Racecard:

6.35pm: Etihad Museum – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

7.10pm: Dubai Opera – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,400m

7.45pm: Al Jaddaf Mile – Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (Turf) 1,600m

8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Classic – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 2,000m

8.55pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial – Condtions (TB) Dh183,650 (D) 1,400m

9.30pm: Al Garhoud Sprint – Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,200m

10.05pm: The Palm Jumeirah – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m