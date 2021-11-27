Anthony Joshua and Abdu Rozik watch as Waseem and Jack win in Dubai - in pictures

Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem beat Colombia's Roper Barrera via unanimous decision in a light flyweight world title eliminator watched by a star-studded audience at The Space in Dubai on Friday night.

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and internet sensation Abdu Rozik were among the audience to watch Waseem put on an all-action display against Barrera in the D4G Promotion.

The judges awarded Waseem the victory 115-113, 115-114 and 117-111 on the scorecards as the Pakistani improved his professional record to 12 victories against one loss with eight knockouts.

The victory was his fourth since losing a decision to Moruti Mthalane for the IBF flyweight title in 2018.

Waseem, 34, suffered a cut above his left eye caused by a clash of heads in the opening round and it became worse as the fight continued.

The main card began with Britain's Rocky Fielding, back in action following a two-year absence, stopping Emmanuel Danso inside three rounds.

Sweden's former two-weight world champion Badou Jack stopped Samuel Crossed after he floored his opponent three times in the second round in their cruiserweight bout.

“It was easy work. We had five opponents who pulled out and this was the guy who came out, so credit to him,” Jack, 38, the former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion said.

Ohara Davies returned from 14 months out to claim his fifth straight win by overcoming Nicholas Mwangi of Kenya with a unanimous decision in a 10-round junior welterweight contest

Results

1. Tony Lightning (GBR) beat Caleb Agyamah (GHA) – Unanimous decision

2. Sameer Anwar (KEN) beat Ramiz Mammadov (AZE) – Unanimous decision

3. Josh Ridgwell (GBR) beat Ramazan Babayev (AZE) – Unanimous decision

4. Faizan Anwar (IND) beat Viktor Plotnikov (UKR) – Unanimous decision

5. Bader Samreen (JOR) beat Digari Mahesh (IND) - Knockout

6. Rocky Fielding (GBR) beat Emmanuel Danso (GHA) - Knockout

7. Ohara Davies (GBR beat Nicholas Mwangi (KEN) – Unanimous decision.

8. Badou Jack (SWE) beat Samuel Crossed (USA) - Knockout

9. Muhammad Waseem (PAK) beat Robert Barrera (COL) – Unanimous decision