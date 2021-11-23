Gladiators hand defending champions Warriors fourth defeat in Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators made it three wins from four games following an emphatic victory over Northern Warriors with six wickets and 17 balls to spare in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Sending the Warriors to bat first, Gladiators bowlers stifled the runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Read more Phil Salt helps Team Abu Dhabi extend T10 winning run

UAE international Abdul Shakoor, playing in his first game, went the first ball he faced, trapped in front by Riaz Wahab.

Odean Smith struck in the next over when he had Moeen Ali caught behind by Tom Moores. The Warriors were soon reeling at 32-5 at the halfway mark. Things did not improve much as the defending champions ended the innings on 70-6.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Warriors bowlers. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner continued to impress, taking 2-5 from two overs. The Warriors have now lost all four matches in the tournament so far.

“I bowl with the intention of taking wickets and that seems to be working well for me,” Hasaranga, who joins Team Abu Dhabi’s Merchant de Lange on top of the bowling charts with eight wickets, said.

The Gladiators had a bit of a wobble, losing four wickets for 31 in four overs before Moores (21) and David Wiese (27 off 9 balls) ensured they didn’t lose the grip on a game their bowlers had done so well to swing in their favour.

Wiese, who had played a big role in taking Namibia to the Super 12 stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE, sealed the match with his third six by hoisting Kennar Lewis’s first ball over the deep mid-wicket fence.

Warriors captain Riaz complimented his bowlers for a tremendous job. However, he felt his team could have won more convincingly while chasing a modest target.

“The bowlers know exactly what they need to do but there is always some areas to improve,” he said.

“In chasing 70, I thought we could have got the win much earlier and losing lesser wickets. So there is always room for improvement and we will keep working on those grey areas.”

The win took the Gladiators’ tally to six points, alongside Delhi Bulls. Team Abu Dhabi head the table on four wins in as many games.