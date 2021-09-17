'Game of Thrones' star Bjornsson returns to the ring in Dubai

Hafthor Bjornsson - well known as The Mountain from the 'Games of Thrones' series - is set for a return to the ring for a heavyweight showdown with Devon Larratt in the MTK Global boxing CoreSports Fight Night 3 at Sport Society in Dubai on Saturday.

The Icelander, 32, enters the ring for the third time following exhibition bouts with pro boxers Steven Ward and Simon Vallily earlier this year.

The showdown with Larrat is seen as part of Bjornsson’s preparation for the long-awaited contest with strongman rival Eddie Hall, with the two men set to meet in 2022 in a clash dubbed the heaviest boxing match in history.

Bjornsson is the 2018 world’s strongest man while Larratt is widely regarded as one of the best arm-wrestlers of all time.

“I have no clue what is going through Devon's mind, and I don't really care,” he said at the pre-fight conference on Thursday.

“I have huge respect for him for taking this fight and won't underestimate him. For him to come here and accept the fight on five weeks' notice is already winning for him.

“It's hard to trash talk someone that accepts a fight with five weeks to go, so I like him. But I'll beat his ……. I'll probably break his nose, so I'm sorry, but that's just my job.

“Every experience I have helps me. I can already feel in boxing that my background from other sports is helping me a lot with this new journey, and helping me get ready for fight night."

Hafthor Bjornsson, left, and Devon Larratt ahead of their CoreSports Fight Night 3 bout in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Bjornsson’s meeting with Larratt in the main event of a stacked card at Sport Society in Dubai that will be broadcast live on CoreSports.World.

“Eddie Hall seeing all of my fights doesn't give him any advantage at all,” Bjornsson said.

“I don't care how much he sees of me, as actual competition gives you a much better experience than hiding behind closed doors. He can hide and work out in his garage, that's fine, but when we fight I'll knock him out.

“I want to focus on Devon as he's my rival and my enemy right now, and after I finish him I'll take care of the next one. I give it my best every single day. I've not seen my family for more than seven weeks, and that's how serious I'm taking this.”

Larratt, 46, has proven himself as one of the most fearsome arm-wrestlers on the planet. Now, he makes the transition into boxing.

“Thor has more experience but I know all you need in a fight is one shot, so get ready for it,” the Canadian said.

“Thor's nose will blow up. If he breaks my nose, I'll give him 500 dollars, but if I break his nose, I want 5,000 dollars from him!”

There are other big contests on the card, including heavyweight sensation Martin Bakole, who returns to action after almost a year to take on Haruna Osumanu.

Fight card

Super Lightweight: Khalid Naseer (PAK) v Abdul Malik Jabir (GHA)

Super Featherweight: Fahad Al Blouishi (UAE) v Ayubu Tezikoma (UGA)

Super Middlweight: Stephane Fondjo (CMR) v Badri Gogichasvili (GEO)

Bantamweight: Avril Mathie (AUS) v Jesca Mfinanga (TZA)

Featherweight: Stefi Cohen (USA) v Marcela Nieto (COL)

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole (COD) v Haruna Osumanu (GHA)

Lightweight: Anthony De Bruijn (NED) v Giorgi Gachechiladze (GEO)

CrossFit: Jacob Heppner (USA) v Josh Bridges (USA)

Heavyweight: Thor Bjornsson (ISL) v Devon Larratt (CAN)