Foxes have 'lot to be happy about' says Rodgers, despite blowing 2-0 lead

Leicester City's Ayoze Perez celebrates scoring the opening goal in the Europa League match against Napoli in Leicester, England, on Thursday. EPA

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side proved they can compete with the best in the Europa League despite blowing a 2-0 lead to draw with Napoli.

Victor Osimhen's second-half double earned the Italians a 2-2 draw to deny the Foxes victory in their opening Group C game.

The striker levelled with three minutes left having pulled a goal back after Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes gave Leicester the advantage.

Read more Pep Guardiola 'delighted' for Jack Grealish after Manchester City hit Leipzig for six

Wilfred Ndidi was also sent off in injury time for a second yellow card to add to the Foxes' woes.

"It was a really good measure for us," Rodgers said. "Napoli are arguably the favourites for the competition but we were very competitive.

"We are disappointed to lose the goals but there is still a lot for us to be happy about and lots for us to analyse where we can do better.

"It was a really exciting game for the neutral. I was really pleased with the team in terms of the mentality, the goals and the resilience for a lot of the game.

"I didn't think the referee was very good all night and Wilf was unfortunate. He picked up the booking early on and was fighting to get across to stop the attacker getting away. It was a little bit harsh."

Tension flared between supporters at the final whistle with missiles thrown between the home and away fans.

Police and stewards had to stop scuffles breaking out as fans tried to break through to each other.

With just the group winners going through automatically it could be two crucial points dropped for Leicester and increases the pressure for the trip to play Legia Warsaw, who won at Spartak Moscow, in two weeks.

Perez gave the Foxes the lead after nine minutes when he volleyed in Barnes's deep cross, but the hosts lived dangerously as Napoli created and wasted chances.

Osimhen fired over, Piotr Zielinski was denied by Kasper Schmeichel and Timothy Castagne, Lorenzo Insigne shot wide, and Schmeichel also saved Hirving Lozano's header.

The Foxes lost Jonny Evans to his foot problem at half-time and Patson Daka had a goal disallowed by a tight VAR offside call

But Barnes doubled their lead when he fired into the corner after being picked out by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Osimhen sparked Napoli's comeback after 69 minutes when he lifted over Schmeichel after a slick move and completed it when he headed in from eight metres with three minutes left.

Ndidi was then dismissed in stoppage time for hauling back Adam Ounas, earning a second yellow card.

"They played a great match," Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti said of his team. "They challenged the opposition with a strong mentality and there were some very important steps forward made.

"What probably made the difference after 2-0 was the continuous strength, conviction and self-belief to be able to get over being 2-0 down. The substitutes made a really important contribution.

"You often don't realise how important the impact players are. They truly gave that strength and freshness.

"You have to look deep and far to find any fault. They did what they had to do when others teams might have felt disheartened or weak."

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.