Year of Elections: US third parties explained

In our previous Year of Elections episode, we looked ahead to the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. A lot has changed since.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has moved up the ticket and is now running for the presidency. She will be the one to take on former president Donald Trump for the White House.

After all, this is a historic election. Mr Biden is the first sitting president in more than 50 years to drop out of a presidential race and his anointed successor would be the first female president in US history.

But while this election seems essentially a contest between Mr Trump and Ms Harris, there are those who take pains to point out that these two candidates are not voters’ only options.

The US operates under a two-party system but only unofficially.

In this episode, we discuss third-party candidates in the US – who they are, why some people love them and why most of the country simply ignores them.