UAE-India flight ban extended, Abu Dhabi $6bn cultural investment, WhatsAppitis, 2,205 new cases - The Daily Update

Thoraya Abdullahi also joins us for what's trending

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, an airline says UAE extended its ban on flights from India until July 6 and Abu Dhabi to invest $6 billion in culture and creative industries as part of economic diversification.

Young people are showing signs of 'WhatsAppitis' due to smartphone use, says UAE hospital and the UN reports presence of Somali fighters in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending including an Israeli flag march, Tyler Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Published: June 9, 2021 09:00 AM

