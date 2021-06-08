Indian airline says UAE flight ban extended until July 6

Air India Express has told passengers the UAE flight ban from India will run until July 6.

The budget carrier said the UAE's General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the date from June 30 for all inbound passenger flights.

The suspension does not apply to UAE citizens or diplomats.

GCAA was contacted for confirmation. The agency typically announces updates to airlines first.

Passengers who have booked flights for the affected dates can rebook for a later date.

A ban on passenger flights from India was introduced on April 24 after a surge of coronavirus cases there .

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority extended the ban on May 4, before Emirates issued its most recent travel update on May 30.

India announced today that its daily Covid-19 case numbers fell to less than 100,000 for the first time in two months.

The number of people infected in the past 24 hours was 86,498, the lowest in 66 days.

The total number of people to have contracted the virus stands at about 28.9 million.

The news comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccines for all adults and promised to speed up the nation’s under-pressure inoculation drive.

His administration will also procure doses for the nation's outlying states, reversing a policy of asking the provinces to compete for supplies for certain age categories.