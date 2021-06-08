Indian airline says UAE flight ban extended until July 6

Air India Express tells passengers they can rebook flights for July at the earliest

Air India Express has told passengers the UAE flight ban from India will run until July 6.

The budget carrier said the UAE's General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the date from June 30 for all inbound passenger flights.

The suspension does not apply to UAE citizens or diplomats.

GCAA was contacted for confirmation. The agency typically announces updates to airlines first.

Passengers who have booked flights for the affected dates can rebook for a later date.

A ban on passenger flights from India was introduced on April 24 after a surge of coronavirus cases there.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority extended the ban on May 4, before Emirates issued its most recent travel update on May 30.

Read More

Younus Hassan with his family. The Dubai businessman's family were among nine people on board an Emirates flight from Kochi in southern India to Dubai. Courtesy: Younus HassanEmirates flies two families on 360-seat plane from India to Dubai amid Covid-19 travel ban

Emirates airline flights from India to UAE suspended until June 30

India announced today that its daily Covid-19 case numbers fell to less than 100,000 for the first time in two months.

The number of people infected in the past 24 hours was 86,498, the lowest in 66 days.

The total number of people to have contracted the virus stands at about 28.9 million.

The news comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccines for all adults and promised to speed up the nation’s under-pressure inoculation drive.

His administration will also procure doses for the nation's outlying states, reversing a policy of asking the provinces to compete for supplies for certain age categories.

Updated: June 8, 2021 01:22 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 8, 2021. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

‘Money will start flowing’ for EU’s recovery from the pandemic

Europe
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to the UK for the G7 summit. AP

G7 guests South Africa and India to push for vaccine patent waiver

Europe
Customers queue to enter a Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof GmbH department store as shopping without proof of a negative Covid-19 test result begins in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy. Bloomberg

Eurozone economy contracted less than expected in 2021 first quarter

Economy
Nearly 52 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE since the start of the pandemic, many in drive-through facilities. EPA / LUIS ASCUI 

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,205 cases and two deaths

Health
Spain's under-21 squad attend a training session in Madrid ahead of a friendly against Lithuania. The U21s have stepped in to replace the senior squad, who are in isolation following the postivie Covid-19 test of captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. EPA

Euro 2020: Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccine following Busquets' positive test

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read