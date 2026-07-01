World Cup round-up: Mexico make history, France beat Sweden and England face DR Congo tonight

Mexico won their first World Cup knockout match in 40 years, beating Ecuador 2-0 at the Azteca after an hour-long storm delay. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored as Mexico maintained their run of clean sheets at this tournament. Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora also became the youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958.

France delivered the most complete performance of the knockout stage so far as they beat Sweden 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice. He now has 18 World Cup goals, one behind Lionel Messi's all-time record. Mbappe's teammate Michael Olise has now contributed five assists across the tournament – the first player to reach that mark at a single World Cup since 1994.

Manager Didier Deschamps had returned from his mother's funeral before the match. His France team face Paraguay in the last 16 this weekend.

Norway also progressed after beating Ivory Coast 2-1, with Erling Haaland scoring the winner in the 86th minute to become the fastest player to hit 60 international goals, reaching the milestone in only 53 appearances. Norway face Brazil in the next round, the only team in men's international football they have never beaten.

Ronald Koeman has resigned as Netherlands coach after their last-32 defeat to Morocco. Marcelo Bielsa has also resigned as Uruguay coach after their group-stage exit.

Egypt face Australia on Friday night, after Algeria take on Switzerland that morning. Tonight, England face DR Congo at 8pm UAE time, Belgium play Senegal at midnight and the US face Bosnia and Herzegovina at 4am.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.