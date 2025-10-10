Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Ceasefire to begin in Gaza, hostage release timeline announced

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

October 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A ceasefire in Gaza is set to begin as the Israeli cabinet in the early hours of Friday voted to accept the framework of the plan for the release of all hostages.

With the agreement coming into effect, Israel’s military has 24 hours to move to a pre-determined line within Gaza, after which a 72-hour period begins in which Hamas must surrender living and dead hostages.

Foreign leaders convened in Paris to work out postwar plans for the Palestinian enclave.

This episode features Thomas Helm in Jerusalem, Hamza Hendawi in Cairo and Sunniva Rose in Brussels.

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites

The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain.

It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”.

“Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said.

The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Updated: October 10, 2025, 4:50 AM
Podcast

