Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Qatar to host emergency summit, and Hamas presence in Turkey under spotlight

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Qatar will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sunday and Monday. Turkish politicians consider the possibility of an Israeli strike on their territory. A French delegation visits Lebanon.

On Today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sunday to discuss Israeli attack

Hamas presence in Turkey under spotlight after Israeli air strike on Doha

French delegation visits Lebanon before Paris aid conferences

This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; and Nada Maucourant Atallah; Beirut Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Our commentary on Brexit
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
School uniforms report

21 Lessons for the 21st Century

Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape
 

While you're here
On Women's Day
While you're here
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on Quran memorisation:
While you're here
While you're here
MATCH INFO

Syria v Australia
2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg
Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa
Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)
Watch: beIN Sports HD

* Second leg in Australia on October 10

More on this story
While you're here
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More on animal trafficking
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Plastic tipping points
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
On Women's Day
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
On Women's Day
UAE currency
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Transgender report
Tomorrow 2021
Updated: September 12, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, attends the funeral of people killed in an Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders. AFP

Qatar to host emergency summit, and Hamas presence in Turkey under spotlight

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, awaits the arrival of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in Doha. Reuters.

What does Israel’s strike on Doha mean for the Gulf?

DOHA, QATAR - September 10, 2025: DOHA, QATAR - September 10, 2025: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L), greets HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar (R), upon arrival at Doha International Airport. ( Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---

Gulf-Qatar solidarity, and EU to pause support for Israel

How The Voice of Hind Rajab echoed around Venice

How The Voice of Hind Rajab echoed around Venice

More podcasts