Israel-Gaza war
Trending Middle East

Jordan calls for Arab action against Israel, and film on Gaza girl receives ovation in Venice

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has called for joint Arab action against what he called Israel’s “colonialist displacement plan". A film about Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, has received a record ovation lasting 23 minutes and 50 seconds at the Venice Film Festival. The Israeli military identifies only a quarter of the Gazans it has detained as combatants.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Jordan calls for joint Arab action to stop Israel 'changing map of Middle East'

Vast majority of Gazans detained by Israeli military are civilians, investigation finds

The Voice of Hind Rajab receives record-breaking 24-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival

This episode features Hadya Al Alawi, assistant foreign editor; Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and contributor James Mottram.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

The Perfect Couple

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor

Creator: Jenna Lamia

Rating: 3/5

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

HOW&nbsp;TO&nbsp;WATCH

Facebook: TheNationalNews  

Twitter: @thenationalnews  

Instagram: @thenationalnews.com  

TikTok: @thenationalnews 

Updated: September 05, 2025, 2:00 AM
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. EPA

Jordan seeks Arab action against Israel, and film on Gaza girl hailed in Venice

Military officers carry the coffin of Prime Minister of Yemen's Houthi-led government Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahwi. Reuters.

What will happen to the Houthis after Israel’s assassination strike?

FILE PHOTO: An armored caterpillar bulldozer stands on a street during an Israeli raid at Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 18, 2024. REUTERS / Raneen Sawafta / File Photo

UAE says West Bank annexation a 'red line', and US push in Syria

Storybook ending for Mosul’s famous leaning minaret

Storybook ending for Mosul’s famous leaning minaret

