Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Hamas leader dead, and Syrian forces attack Alawite hub

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Mohammed Sinwar, the presumed leader of Hamas in Gaza, is dead. Syrian security forces have killed several gunmen in the coastal Alawite heartland. Sudan's paramilitary commander is now the head of a parallel government.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Latest: Hamas confirms death of military chief Mohammed Sinwar

Sudan's RSF chief Gen Mohamed Dagalo sworn in as head of parallel Darfur-based government

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.

Editor's note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey.

Updated: September 01, 2025, 2:14 AM`
Israel said it found documents belonging to Mohammed Sinwar. Photo: Israel Defence Forces

Hamas leader dead, and Syrian forces attack Alawite hub

