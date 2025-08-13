Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Ceasefire talks in Cairo, and US makes offer to Syria

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A Hamas delegation attended ceasefire talks in Cairo. The US is offering incentives to Syria's government to curtail conflict with minorities. Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar has appointed his son as his second-in-command.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Hamas negotiators in Cairo to discuss blueprint for 'comprehensive' Gaza deal

US offers incentives to Syria to back off from fighting minorities

Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar appoints son as second-in-command

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: August 13, 2025, 3:12 AM`
Podcast

