Condemnation of Ben-Gvir at Al Aqsa Mosque and five years since the Beirut Blast

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is drawing backlash after praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.
Today marks five years since the explosion that rocked Beirut.
New clashes arise in Syria's north-east.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Saudi Arabia and Jordan denounce Itamar Ben-Gvir's 'provocative' visit to Al Aqsa Mosque
'No accountability' for Beirut port blast as businesses reopen after self-funded rebuild
Syrian army and Kurdish-led SDF clash after talks falter
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.
Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.