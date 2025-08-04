Condemnation of Ben-Gvir at Al Aqsa Mosque and five years since the Beirut Blast

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is drawing backlash after praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Today marks five years since the explosion that rocked Beirut.

New clashes arise in Syria's north-east.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Saudi Arabia and Jordan denounce Itamar Ben-Gvir's 'provocative' visit to Al Aqsa Mosque

'No accountability' for Beirut port blast as businesses reopen after self-funded rebuild

Syrian army and Kurdish-led SDF clash after talks falter

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

