Siege on Sweida, and anger after clashes in Iraq

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 29, 2025

Food and medicine levels are critically low in Sweida, Syria. Deadly clashes in Iraq have fuelled anger across the country. Wildfires rage in Turkey, Greece and Albania.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Sweida running out of supplies under Syrian government siege

Public fury in Iraq after clashes between militia and security forces

Ten killed in Turkey as forest fires rage in soaring heat

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Updated: July 29, 2025, 2:00 AM`
