Trending Middle East

Dropping aid into Gaza and the fate of a ceasefire

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel has begun allowing aid to be dropped into Gaza by parachute. In Israel, far-right figures are objecting to permitting aid into Gaza. Syria, France and the US have agreed to meet on Kurdish integration.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

UAE and Jordan planes drop food and humanitarian aid into Gaza

Trump ally says Israeli military will 'take Gaza down like we did Tokyo and Berlin'
Trump ally says Israeli military will 'take Gaza down like we did Tokyo and Berlin'
Israel claims aid trickling in after widespread condemnation of blockade

Paris to host Syria talks on integrating Kurds

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo correspondent, and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent.

Podcast

A Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft takes off from an airfield as part of the missions dropping humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip. AFP

Dropping aid into Gaza and the fate of a ceasefire

The Blast (Re-run)

The Blast (Re-run)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a session to vote on a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. EPA

Israeli MPs approve motion to annex occupied West Bank, and blazes in Turkey

A Palestinian waits to receive food from a charity kitchen. Reuters

The enduring consequences of mass starvation in Gaza

More podcasts