Syria investigates Sweida violence, and Huckabee in Ramallah

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria is investigating violence that erupted in Sweida this month. US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia invests in Syria.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

US ambassador meets Palestinian official on first Ramallah visit

Hamas agrees to a 60-day truce in partial response to latest Gaza proposals
Syria's Defence Ministry to investigate claims of 'shocking violations' in Sweida

Saudi Arabia expected to sign $4bn worth of deals as it holds investment forum in Syria

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent; Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Dana Alomar, Future Editor.

