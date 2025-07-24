Syria investigates Sweida violence, and Huckabee in Ramallah

Syria is investigating violence that erupted in Sweida this month. US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia invests in Syria.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
US ambassador meets Palestinian official on first Ramallah visit
Syria's Defence Ministry to investigate claims of 'shocking violations' in Sweida
Saudi Arabia expected to sign $4bn worth of deals as it holds investment forum in Syria
This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent; Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Dana Alomar, Future Editor.
