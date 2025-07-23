Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Starvation in Gaza and Israeli army attacks Syria

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Starvation is on the rise in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army launched a drone strike against pro-government troops in southern Syria on Tuesday, sources in Jordan said.

Iran is saying it will not abandon its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Children starve to death in Gaza as doctors faint from hunger amid Israeli aid blockade

'Starvation knocking on every door' in Gaza, says UN chief

Israeli army resumes strikes on southern Syria

Europe takes snapback leverage to Iran talks in Istanbul

This episode features Rakan Abdelrahman, Correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

