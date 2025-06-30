Israel strikes Lebanon and Trump says Gaza ceasefire close

Israeli strikes killed several people in southern Lebanon. US President Donald Trump said a Gaza ceasefire could be close. The UAE welcomed the signing of a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Israeli air strikes kill three in south Lebanon despite ceasefire
Gaza ceasefire talks intensify as Trump suggests a deal may be within reach
Trump says ceasefire in Gaza possible within 'next week'
This episode features Mina Aldroubi, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.
