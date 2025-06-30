Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel strikes Lebanon and Trump says Gaza ceasefire close

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israeli strikes killed several people in southern Lebanon. US President Donald Trump said a Gaza ceasefire could be close. The UAE welcomed the signing of a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israeli air strikes kill three in south Lebanon despite ceasefire

Gaza ceasefire talks intensify as Trump suggests a deal may be within reach

Trump says ceasefire in Gaza possible within 'next week'

This episode features Mina Aldroubi, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.

F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The White Lotus: Season three

Creator: Mike White

Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell

Rating: 4.5/5

The biog

Occupation: Key marker and auto electrician

Hometown: Ghazala, Syria

Date of arrival in Abu Dhabi: May 15, 1978

Family: 11 siblings, a wife, three sons and one daughter

Favourite place in UAE: Abu Dhabi

Favourite hobby: I like to do a mix of things, like listening to poetry for example.

Favourite Syrian artist: Sabah Fakhri, a tenor from Aleppo

Favourite food: fresh fish

Pharaoh's curse

British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Padmaavat

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh

3.5/5

Podcast

More Episodes

Rescue workers and locals at the scene of an airstrike in the town of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, 27 June 2025. The Ministry of Public Healthâ€™s Emergency Operations Center on Friday announced that an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in Nabatieh resulted in the death of one woman and injured eleven others, according to preliminary figures. EPA / STR

Israel strikes Lebanon and Trump says Gaza ceasefire close

The Iranian magazine Tejarat Farda, with the headline 'The benefit of peace' and an image of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump. EPA

Iran's conditions for US talks, and nuclear damage

Demonstrators wave flags and cheer during a protest against Israeli and American attacks on Iran, on June 24, 2025 in Tehran. Getty Images.

How did Israel and Iran go from strategic allies to bitter enemies?

ELYAKHIN, ISRAEL - JUNE 25: Israeli soldiers mourn during a funeral for IDF Staff Sgt. Niv Radia on June 25, 2025 in Elyakhin, Israel. Radia was one of seven Israeli soldiers in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion who were killed yesterday in Gaza. (Photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images)

US and Iran to hold talks and Israeli troops killed in Gaza

More podcasts

Middle East Today

