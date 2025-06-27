Podcasts

Iran's conditions for US talks, and nuclear damage

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iran has made its conditions for a return to nuclear talks clear. Conflicting reports blur the scope of damage to Iran’s nuclear assets. The World Bank is extending about $400 million to Lebanon and Syria.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

How Iran views a return to nuclear talks

Donald Trump announces new talks with Iran as hopes rise for Gaza truce

War of words rages over Iran nuclear damage reports

World Bank allocates $400m for war-devastated Lebanon and Syria reconstruction

This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; Sarmad Khan, Assistant Business Editor; and Thomas Harding, Security and Policy Editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: June 27, 2025, 2:00 AM
The Iranian magazine Tejarat Farda, with the headline 'The benefit of peace' and an image of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump. EPA

Iran's conditions for US talks, and nuclear damage

Demonstrators wave flags and cheer during a protest against Israeli and American attacks on Iran, on June 24, 2025 in Tehran. Getty Images.

How did Israel and Iran go from strategic allies to bitter enemies?

ELYAKHIN, ISRAEL - JUNE 25: Israeli soldiers mourn during a funeral for IDF Staff Sgt. Niv Radia on June 25, 2025 in Elyakhin, Israel. Radia was one of seven Israeli soldiers in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion who were killed yesterday in Gaza. (Photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images)

US and Iran to hold talks and Israeli troops killed in Gaza

