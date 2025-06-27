Iran's conditions for US talks, and nuclear damage

Iran has made its conditions for a return to nuclear talks clear. Conflicting reports blur the scope of damage to Iran’s nuclear assets. The World Bank is extending about $400 million to Lebanon and Syria.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
How Iran views a return to nuclear talks
Donald Trump announces new talks with Iran as hopes rise for Gaza truce
War of words rages over Iran nuclear damage reports
World Bank allocates $400m for war-devastated Lebanon and Syria reconstruction
This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; Sarmad Khan, Assistant Business Editor; and Thomas Harding, Security and Policy Editor.
