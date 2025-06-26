Podcasts

US and Iran to hold talks and Israeli troops killed in Gaza

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A new militant group claims responsibility for a Damascus church attack.

US President Donald Trump says Iran and the US will talk next week.

Seven Israeli soldiers have been killed in recent fighting in Gaza.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

How Iran views a return to nuclear talks

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza as Palestinian death toll mounts

Newly-emerged militants claim responsibility for Damascus church attack

This episode features Mina Aldroubi, Senior Foreign Reporter.

Editor's note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: June 26, 2025, 2:00 AM`
