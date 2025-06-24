Iran attacks US airbase in Qatar, and church bombing in Syria

Iran launched missiles at the Al Udeid US airbase. An attack on a church in Syria has left the Christian community reeling. Egypt is facing unique implications of a dominant Israel in the case of Iran’s defeat in the conflict.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Egypt faces prospect of Iran defeat further empowering Israel in region
US attack on Iran could spark 'rat hole of retaliation', UN Secretary General warns
Damascus church bombing threatens political gains of both Christians and new Syrian state
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Nada Atallah, Beirut Correspondent; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.
