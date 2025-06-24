Podcasts

Iran attacks US airbase in Qatar, and church bombing in Syria

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iran launched missiles at the Al Udeid US airbase. An attack on a church in Syria has left the Christian community reeling. Egypt is facing unique implications of a dominant Israel in the case of Iran’s defeat in the conflict.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Egypt faces prospect of Iran defeat further empowering Israel in region

US attack on Iran could spark 'rat hole of retaliation', UN Secretary General warns

Damascus church bombing threatens political gains of both Christians and new Syrian state

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Nada Atallah, Beirut Correspondent; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.

Editor's note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey.

Inside Palestine-Israel
Iran attacks US airbase in Qatar, and church bombing in Syria

