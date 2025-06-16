Podcasts

Israel and Iran escalate, and oil prices up

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Conflict between Iran and Israel is escalating. Oil prices spiked and stocks fell in reaction to developments in the Middle East. Activists trying to break through to Gaza are resisting Egypt’s attempts to block them.

On today’s episode of Trending Middle East:

Oil prices spike as Iran strikes back at Israel

What Iran's next potential move will mean for energy security

Egypt puts military on high alert and tests air defence systems amid rising regional tensions

This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; Aarti Nagraj, Deputy Business Editor; and Kamal Tabikha, Cairo Correspondent.

Editor’s Note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

An Israeli soldier inspects rubble at asite of an overnight Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam on June 15, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran would pay "a very heavy price" for killing Israeli civilians, during a June 15 visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building near Tel Aviv, as the two foes kept up intense fighting. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Israel and Iran escalate, and oil prices up

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi at the opening day of the agency's quarterly Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Reuters

Threats and tension after Iran found in breach of nuclear obligations

Palestinians gather in Rafah to collect what remains of relief supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Reuters.

Who are Abu Shabab, the armed militia Israel is backing in Gaza?

Israeli Minister of Finance and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 05 March 2023. EPA / GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL

Israel cancels Palestinian bank waiver and Syria issues swimwear rules

