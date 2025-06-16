Israel and Iran escalate, and oil prices up

Conflict between Iran and Israel is escalating. Oil prices spiked and stocks fell in reaction to developments in the Middle East. Activists trying to break through to Gaza are resisting Egypt’s attempts to block them.

On today’s episode of Trending Middle East:

Oil prices spike as Iran strikes back at Israel

What Iran's next potential move will mean for energy security

Egypt puts military on high alert and tests air defence systems amid rising regional tensions

This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; Aarti Nagraj, Deputy Business Editor; and Kamal Tabikha, Cairo Correspondent.

