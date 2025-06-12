Israel cancels Palestinian bank waiver, and Syrian swimwear directives

Israeli and Palestinian banks are no longer able to work together. A new Syrian dress code is drawing mixed reactions. The US and China say they have agreed to a plan for de-escalating trade tensions.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Bezalel Smotrich blocks Israeli and Palestinian banks from working together
Syria tells women to dress modestly on public beaches
A fragile truce reached during US-China trade talks
This episode features Mina Aldroubi, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Manus Cranny, Geo-Economics Editor.
