Israel cancels Palestinian bank waiver, and Syrian swimwear directives

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
June 12, 2025

Israeli and Palestinian banks are no longer able to work together. A new Syrian dress code is drawing mixed reactions. The US and China say they have agreed to a plan for de-escalating trade tensions.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Bezalel Smotrich blocks Israeli and Palestinian banks from working together

Syria tells women to dress modestly on public beaches

A fragile truce reached during US-China trade talks

This episode features Mina Aldroubi, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Manus Cranny, Geo-Economics Editor.

June 12, 2025
